The former owner of the English football club Chelsea, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, refuses to sign an agreement on the transfer of funds from his sale to Ukraine. On Sunday, June 18, the newspaper reported Daily Mail.

The publication notes that Abramovich received € 2.3 billion from the sale of the club to American businessman Todd Bowley in 2022. The British Foreign Office then turned to Abramovich with a demand to transfer funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

An interesting point, according to the newspaper, is that even though the Russian businessman is under sanctions, the UK cannot, without his consent, withdraw and transfer funds from the sale of a football club to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, Abramovich is not going to give his consent, as he wants to send a significant part of the funds to the Russians who suffered as a result of the conflict.

Chelsea has been owned by Abramovich since 2003. On March 1, 2022, he announced his decision to sell the club. The entrepreneur clarified that he would not sell it urgently. In addition, he promised that all proceeds from the sale of the club would be donated to a charitable foundation.

Later, on March 10, 2022, the businessman was included in the UK sanctions list. His assets were frozen, individuals and legal entities of the United Kingdom were forbidden to conduct any transactions with Abramovich. On March 15, the European Union introduced restrictions against him.

The West began to tighten sanctions against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, the launch of a special operation to protect civilians in the Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.