British newspaper readers Daily Mail On January 21, they were outraged by the call of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to supply more tanks to Kyiv. They began to leave comments under the publication on the relevant topic.

Thus, some have concluded that the Ukrainian leader is most afraid of losing the conflict with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin due to a lack of tanks.

“Give me, give me. No, let’s end this conflict,” wrote a user with the nickname Click Bait.

Some users in the comments were also dissatisfied with the position of Germany, which is increasingly inclined in favor of supplying tanks to Kyiv.

“Germany continues to shoot itself in the foot. The more they return to Nazi ideology, the faster they will destroy their economy,” said SunakIsUSALapdog.

“Zelensky the billionaire can buy himself <...> tanks,” Sergeant Bilko.

“Waste of time (sending tanks. – Ed.) The end of this is inevitable. Zelensky will flee to America to live in luxury, leaving the country destroyed,” added Ban Bill.

On January 20, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the participants in the meeting at the base in Ramstein did not decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden assured that Kyiv would receive all the necessary assistance from the West. In turn, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, urged not to get hung up on the topic of providing Ukraine with certain tanks.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.