It will be Aston Martin

For a few weeks now theAston Martin had closed an agreement with Adrian Newey for a multi-year collaboration, without however putting the signature of the brilliant British designer on paper. And knowing Newey, this last detail did not let the prestigious English brand sleep soundly. The former technical director was in the balance until the very end between Aston Martin, a definitive withdrawal or the crazy idea of ​​attempting an adventure ‘from scratch’ by completely rebuilding a team (and in this sense Williams and Alpine had come forward).

Ferrari had withdrawn from the list of contenders for some timewho chose not to satisfy all of Newey’s requests – even though he had put the Prancing Horse at the top of his preferences – in order to preserve the current working group and to respect one of his commandments: no one can be bigger than the Scuderia. And with Newey, it’s no mystery, there was the risk of the ‘savior of the country’, the man to whom the team’s future victories could be attributed.

Announcement coming soon

Aston Martin will instead welcome him as an absolute geniusas the icing on the cake of a project that spared no expense in strengthening the technical organization.

The Daily Mail – signed by Jonathan McEvoy – explained that Lawrence Stroll was clever enough to insinuate himself into Ferrari’s doubts, taking Newey to visit the futuristic factory in Silverstone last June.

The team’s potential would have left the English engineer amazedwho in the following weeks would be convinced to restart his Formula 1 adventure again from his beloved England. Adrian Newey will be contractually free from Friday 6 September to announce his future, and the British newspaper talks about official announcement and presentation coming soon “next week“The deal will be multi-year and the salary will be £20m a year, approximately 26 million dollars (23 million euros). Newey will be subject to a gardening leave period and will be able to work with the new team after the first quarter of 2025.

And Ferrari? The future technical director will be revealed in the next few days (it won’t be Mike Elliott). The Prancing Horse has chosen to build the Scuderia in a different way, as recently reiterated by team principal Frederic Vasseur at Evening Courier: “It is not the sum of talents that generates performance but a right combination of factors. PSG has always taken the best, yet has never won the Champions League. We, on the other hand, are on the right track.”