The remission of the fifth wave in the Region of Murcia continues its progress and in the last seven days the number of active cases has fallen by 32%, to 2,256 affected. In the last 24 hours, the Epidemiology Service detected 212 new positives, 58 less than on Wednesday of last week. In addition, after the 3,820 PCR or antigen tests carried out this Wednesday, the positivity rate drops again to 5.5%, a value close to that recommended by the World Health Organization to consider the transmission of the virus controlled.

Of the 212 new cases, 60 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 36 to Lorca, 17 to Cartagena, 16 to Yecla, 10 to Molina de Segura, six to Los Alcázares, five to Beniel, five to Puerto Lumbreras, five to Torre Pacheco, five to Alcantarilla, four to Alguazas, four to Fortuna, four to Jumilla and four to Totana. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities

The Ministry of Health reported this Thursday the death of four more people by Covid, ten so far this week. They are three men and one woman, 91, 74, 72 and 46 years old, from health areas I (Murcia), III (Lorca), VI (Vega Media del Segura) and VIII (Mar Menor). Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll in the Region has risen to 1,691.

The relief of hospital pressure in the Community continues one day with nine fewer admitted, 132 in total, and 27 patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), 27 in total.