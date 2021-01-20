The Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced today, Wednesday, that 404 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in South Korea during the past 24 hours, according to South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

This brings the total number of cases to 73,518 cases.

Despite the decline in daily injuries, the health authorities called on citizens to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures.

“We are not in a position to relax our guard against the virus,” said Yun Tae-ho, a health official.

South Korea has extended strict social distancing measures for two weeks until January 31, while easing some restrictions on cafes, gyms and other open facilities, which have suffered losses.