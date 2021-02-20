The daily cases of Coronavirus in South Korea decreased today, Saturday, to below 500 cases for the first time in four days, but the health authorities continued to record sporadic infections, amid fears of an increase in infections again after the government relaxed social distancing rules last week.

South Korea recorded 446 new cases of Covid-19-, including 414 local infections, which brought the total number of cases to 86,574 cases, according to the Agency for Disease Control and Prevention in South Korea.

And the Korean Yonhap News Agency reported that this decrease comes compared to 561 injuries that were recorded the previous day.

South Korea also recorded three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,553.