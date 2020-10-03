Over the past day in Moscow, 2,884 people have been infected with COVID-19 – this is the maximum since May 23. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

On May 23, 3190 cases were recorded. During the day, 32 people died in Moscow, in total, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the headquarters, 5314 deaths have been recorded.

A day earlier, doctors reported 2704 cases in the city.

On October 2, Moscow authorities recommended that enterprises transfer up to half of their employees to telecommuting, if possible. According to the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, the residents of the capital did not follow the recommendations to switch to a remote mode of work, the soft measures had almost no effect.

Earlier, the virologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Zverev said that it is possible to defeat the coronavirus in Russia by the end of 2021. He explained that until 70 percent of the population has immunity, the incidence will increase, but in January-February it will decline due to weather conditions.