The third wave does not abate in the Region of Murcia. The daily balance sheets of the Ministry of Health continue to show that the peak has not yet been left behind and that the collapse of hospitals is increasing, with 970 patients admitted (70 more than the day before), 130 of them in the ICU. In these units, 100% capacity has already been exceeded under normal conditions, which is why emergency beds had to be set up.

Furthermore, deaths are accelerating. Thirteen patients died in the last day, bringing the total balance since the start of the pandemic to 868. The last deceased were between 72 and 88 years old. Four resided in Murcia, three in Cartagena, three in Jumilla and the rest in Blanca, Torres de Cotillas and Yecla. The rate of daily deaths has doubled in the last week: In the last seven days there have been 71 fatalities; in the previous seven, 31.

The worst thing is that the case count, the first thermometer to appreciate a change in trend in the pandemic, has not yet dropped. The prospects, therefore, are far from inviting optimism. Health notified 1,724 positive for coronavirus in the last day and a rate of 14.5% (about 11,865 PCR and antigen tests), in the line of the last days. As it has been repeating, it is unsustainable data that, in addition, is taking too long in time. The affected people currently amount to 18,449 after registering almost 900 cured in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases on the last day, 636 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 211 to Cartagena, 93 to Lorca, 89 to Yecla, 66 to Molina de Segura, 49 to Cieza, 44 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 44 to Jumilla, 41 to Torre Pacheco, 36 to Alcantarilla, 31 to Totana, 26 to Mula, 23 to Archena, 22 to Abarán, 21 to San Javier, 21 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 19 to Fortuna, 19 to Mazarrón, 19 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 18 to Ceutí, 18 to La Unión, 17 to Alhama de Murcia, 15 to Campos del Río, 14 to Águilas, 14 to Fuente Álamo, 13 to Cehegín, 12 to Bullas, 12 to Santomera, 11 to Moratalla, 9 to Los Alcázares , 9 to Blanca, 8 to Alguazas, 8 to Beniel, 7 to Calasparra. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Incidence continues to rise



The epidemiological curve is drawing, since last week, what epidemiologists call a plateau, but this does not imply any good news. In principle, it is the previous step to a fall in the curve, but it is taking too long and the serious thing is that the figures that fatten the curve are exaggerated and devastating. In addition, the incidence of cases in 14 days continues to rise and already reaches the 1,579 per 100,000 residents.

In that aspect, Moratalla still in the lead, with 4,107. The Northwest municipality, according to the data, has already reached a ceiling, but it is a ceiling that seemed unattainable. Until the beginning of Christmas, Moratalla had registered 314 cases in the entire pandemic. Since then it has added 385. The following municipalities, also over 3,000, are Yecla (3,798), Albudeite (3,568), Fortuna (3,372) and Mula (3,239). Caravaca (2,996) it is also touching that threshold.