And the country recorded, in the latest announced statistic, 184 deaths, and 32,176 new infections with the Corona virus.

The Turkish Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, attributed the high rate of corona infection in the country to the rapid spread of the “Omicron” mutant.

Turkey’s daily infection levels were below or close to 20,000 in December, down from about 30,000 in October.