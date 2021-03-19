Frankfurt (dpa)

Sources revealed to the German News Agency, that the German Football League intends to strengthen the precautionary measures, by intensifying the tests to detect new infections with the Corona virus, starting from the first of next April.

The League plans to impose rapid swab tests on players and officials of the German Bundesliga and the second division every day of the gathering, in addition to the PCR tests that are conducted twice a week, confirming what the Bild newspaper reported at a time. former.

It seems that this comes as a response from the League, after the increase in the number of infections in professional football, which led to the postponement of several matches in the second division.

The Holstein Kiel and Hanover teams are currently under quarantine, and Jan Regensburg’s team has recently been quarantined.