A pioneering study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital has shed light on the alarming relationship between daily consumption of sugary drinks and an increased risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease.

This research, which was recently published in the prestigious medical journal JAMA, raises crucial questions about the eating habits of Americans and their possible consequences for liver health.

According to data collected, approximately 65% ​​of adults in the United States regularly consume sugar sweetened drinks. This is of concern, as chronic liver disease has become a major source of illness and mortality globally, with liver cancer being one of its most devastating outcomes.

The study in question involved nearly 100,000 postmenopausal women who were part of the large prospective Women’s Health Initiative study.

These women reported their regular consumption of soft drinks and fruit drinks, excluding fruit juice, and subsequently reported their consumption of artificially sweetened beverages after three years. The follow-up of these participants spanned more than two decades.

The results of the study are shocking. Those women who consumed one or more sugary drinks a day had an 85% increased risk of developing liver cancer and a 68% increased risk of dying from chronic liver disease compared to those who consumed less than three sugary drinks per month.

These figures underscore the urgent need to address the relationship between sugary drinks and liver health.

However, the study authors emphasize that this research is observational in nature and cannot establish causality. More research is required to validate this risk association and understand Why sugary drinks could increase the risk of cancer and liver disease.

The need to carry out additional studies that integrate genetic and experimental data is mentioned to shed more light on this topic.

This study reveals a worrying relationship between the consumption of sugary drinks and liver health. As the first study to report this connection, it is a wake-up call for public health.

Measures are needed to encourage a healthier diet and reduce consumption of sugary drinks as part of a global strategy to combat chronic liver disease and liver cancer.