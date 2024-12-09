Drinking coffee regularly every day can add an average of 1.8 years of healthy life for people aged 65 and older.

This is clear from a new review study published in the journal ‘Ageing Research Reviews’ and supported by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) in order to analyze the relationship between coffee and aging. healthy.

The percentage of the world’s population aged 65 and over is growing rapidly and is expected to continue rising from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) considers that consuming up to 400 milligrams of caffeine (between three and five cups of coffee) each day is a moderate and safe amount for most adults. For pregnant or lactating women, intake should be reduced to 200 milligrams per day.

More than 50 studies have already looked at coffee’s potential role in mitigating all-cause mortality and a role in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases, cognitive decline and frailty.

Some research suggests that other ‘anti-aging’ nutritional interventions may have a gender bias. However, the new review concluded that the increase in healthy life expectancy attributed to regular coffee consumption is seen in both men and women.

More than 2,000 compounds

In addition to coffee’s role in reducing the risk of some major chronic diseases, the study authors also explored existing research on coffee’s role in biological mechanisms related to the aging process.

This included coffee’s influence on mitigating genomic instability or cellular mutations, which are a known trigger of aging, and strengthening regular cellular function.

Many traditional clinical recommendations for older people have advised reducing or even avoiding coffee consumption altogether. The new review suggests that these guidelines should be reevaluated with the existing compelling scientific evidence on coffee’s influence on healthy aging.

While coffee is most commonly associated with its caffeine content, it also includes a mixture of more than 2,000 potentially bioactive compounds. Polyphenol components may provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, with functions including reducing neuroinflammation or regulating insulin sensitivity.

“We know that the world’s population is aging faster than ever, so it is increasingly important to explore dietary interventions that can allow people to not only live longer, but also healthier lives,” according to Rodrigo Cunha of the University from Coimbra (Portugal) and co-author of the study.

Cunha adds: “Traditional clinical recommendations have sometimes overlooked coffee’s role in healthy aging, but with a strong research base on how regular consumption can potentially reduce some of the most chronic diseases facing society, it is It’s probably time to re-evaluate them.