More than triple the number of infections. In one week, the Region of Murcia has experienced an increase in Covid cases that exceeds 3.5 times the figure registered during the same day of the previous week. Health has reported 541 cases in the last 24 hours, 381 more positive than last Sunday, when 160 were registered.

Of the 541 new infections, 161 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 125 to Cartagena, 26 to Molina de Segura, 25 to Alcantarilla, 19 to Caravaca, 15 to Yecla, 13 to Jumilla, 13 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 13 to Totana, 10 to Fuente Álamo, 10 to Lorca, 10 to La Unión, 8 to San Javier, 8 to Santomera, 6 to Alguazas, 5 to Águilas, 5 to Alhama de Murcia, 5 to Archena, 5 to Cieza, 5 to Lorquí, 5 to Moratalla, 5 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 4 to Bullas, 4 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities. The number of infected people currently rises to 4,824, of which 4,679 are in home isolation.

The Region registered a death yesterday due to the coronavirus. It is a 63-year-old man from health area VI (Vega Media del Segura), who was not vaccinated.