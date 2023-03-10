A triptych of stupendous figures for adults by license plate DAIKI Kougyou I’m currently booking, and they’re one more gorgeous than the other! Advice: be careful, however, to open the image galleries away from prying eyes, because what you are going to see will be slightly NSFW extension.

Mota Design Summoner Neko-san

The first one we are going to present is Mota Design Summoner Neko-sanan original figure whose design is made by Motathen sculpted in a model from ORIGO-TOICH and with a coloring edited by Mogu Mogu. It’s in 1/5 scalehigh approx 290mm (counting the height of the bracket, the figure is 210mm tall)and can count on some removable clothing parts, an additional arm, a magic book and slime parts to create effects (Warning: detach the various parts of clothing at your own risk!)

Reservations will be open until March 16thwhile the official release is set for July 2023.

Motafamous for his illustrations and character designs, made the fantastic Summoner Neko-san to make it into a figure! This is the second signed production Mota & Daiki-Kogyo After “Mota Design Rabbit“. Like the previous one, this one also sees ORIGO-TOICHI to the sculpture of the prototype e Mogumogu to coloring.

Summoner Neko-san spends his days training in summoning various creatures. Will he succeed this time?

“Nyahahahahahaha! Come to me slimes! ……. But they are really sticky…”

Ushi Musume ~First Try at Cosplay! ～ illustration by POPQN

The second is Ushi Musume ~First Try at Cosplay! ～ illustration by POPQNa beauty in 1/6 scale high 255mmwith original design by POPQN, later sculpted in a prototype by Son and colored by Muramasa. Features removable clothing pieces and interchangeable parts. (Warning: detach the various parts of clothing at your own risk!)

Bookings will officially close next April 20thwhile the release is scheduled for August 2023.

Ushino Mirukuoriginal character created by the popular illustrator POPQNwas sculpted into a prototype from Son and colored by Muramasa!

Ushino Miruku he’s a character who comes naturally to provoke! Today she is preparing to face her first part-time job as a model, wearing a costume offered to her by her photographer, who sported a rather fearless grin.

but…

“Nuha~, maybe it’s a bit too much… uncovered…”

Serious-chan illustration by Retake

Last, certainly not least, is the magnificent Serious-chan illustration by Retakehigh 245mm in 1/7 scale. Created by Retake as part of the original series Retake original illustrationthe prototype was sculpted from Yuzuponwhile the coloring is edited by yozakura. It has some removable parts of clothes, including the skirt. (Warning: detach the various parts of clothing at your own risk!)

The original character “Serious-chan” by popular illustrator Retake was masterfully sculpted into a prototype by Yuzupon, a sculptor who used to create figures in his unique style, and colored by Yozakura, whose soft tones are sure to enchant you!

A secret meeting in an empty classroom. She’s always so serious, but seeing her dressed like this with her skirt up…

“Is it strange that I feel a little perverted?”

