Riccardo Chiappani has taken on the role of oncology communication manager of Daiichi Sankyo Italia, reporting directly to Mauro Vitali, head of Oncology business division. Riccardo Chiappani has consolidated skills as an impact communication professional for commercial organizations and big companies. He has in fact gained significant experience in Medtronic, a leading company in medical technologies, where he led Communication ensuring the growth of the team and the business with responsibility and leadership in the markets of Italy, Greece and Israel. Previously, Chiappani worked at Cohn & Wolfe, the main Public Relations Agency of WPP, the largest global communications group, where he managed and supported companies and organizations in the Healthcare and Public Affairs fields. A freelance journalist, he has a degree in Philosophy and Linguistics and a Master in General Management from the Istud business school.

“On behalf of the entire Oncology team, I welcome Riccardo and wish him all the best in his new role,” said Mauro Vitali, Head of Oncology Business Division, “Riccardo joins Daiichi Sankyo and joins the Oncology Leadership Team with responsibility for designing and executing the communication strategy for the Oncology portfolio and business unit. I am confident that his contribution will be fundamental to accelerating the business’s innovation, development and growth strategy in full alignment with the company’s identity and positioning.”

“I am very happy to join a team that brings to the market unique skills capable of improving the current standards of care in oncology with the introduction of increasingly effective therapies”, commented Riccardo Chiappani, new oncology communication manager “I am honored to bring my contribution to determine a real impact on the lives of oncology patients, in full harmony with the company values ​​of integrity, responsibility and innovation”.