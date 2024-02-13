Daihatsu continues to make headlines after the scandal linked to tampering with safety tests that hit it last year. And if in the last few hours we had told you about a attempt to return to normality with the partial resumption of production in the homeland, in this case the news that reaches us does not tell of an improving situation: Toyota, owner of Daihatsu, has in fact made it known that both the president and the chairman of the Japanese brand will hand in their resignations.

Whirlwind of appointments

As reported by Reuters, the whirlwind of changes at the top of Daihatsu is ready to begin: the CEO of the division for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Japanese brand, Masahiro Inoue, will replace Soichiro Okudaira in the role of president of Daihatsu starting from next March 1st, and also the chairman of Daihatsu, Sunao Matsubayashi, will resign, in this case however without being replaced. Koji Sato, CEO of Toyota, tried to calm things down by declaring that the organizational change at the top of Daihatsu was not carried out as punishment for the outgoing executives.

Goodbye partnership

The scandal that hit Daihatsu regarding tampering with safety tests will have an impact not only in terms of a flurry of appointments. Toyota has also made it known that the Japanese brand will also be removed from the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies partnership, better known as CJPT: the protagonists of the collaboration born in April three years ago are Toyota, Hino and Isuzu Motors, who have decided to join forces to facilitate the technological development for commercial vehicles. In this sense, Daihatsu's 10% equity stake in the partnership will be transferred to Toyota.