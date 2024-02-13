Attempts to return to normality for Daihatsu, a month and a half after the outbreak of the scandal linked to tampering with safety tests. The Japanese car manufacturer had decided to stop the production at its factories in the homeland immediately, but now some of these have returned to work, albeit at a reduced pace.

Production restarts

Ansa reports that the Toyota-controlled brand has resumed assembly two models at its plant located in Kyoto prefecture: necessary in this sense it was approval from the Japanese Ministry of Transport which Daihatsu obtained in recent days. What are these models that are back in production? We are talking about the Probox commercial van assembled for Toyota and the Familia Van built for Mazda.

Ten more models coming soon

In just under two weeks Daihatsu will add another step to its attempt to return to normality: next February 26th in fact ten other models will return to production, the company was waiting for the green light from the regulators on compliance with safety regulations but also in this case the last few days have been decisive for obtaining it. Meanwhile, Daihatsu is also preparing to unveil a new management structure over the course of this week.