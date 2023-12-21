After revelations made yesterday regarding possible falsification of safety tests on Daihatsu cars, the Japanese Ministry of Transport has launched an on-site inspection of the company's headquarters. Inspectors visited the headquarters in Osaka Prefecture to verify the manipulated data that would affect all 28 models currently in production or in development, and another 18 that are no longer in production, an investigation revealed by an external commission.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor, had previously been implicated with irregularities reported in April this year. Meanwhile, the Tokyo ministry has ordered Daihatsu to stop shipments of all its models until compliance with government safety criteria is confirmed. Automaker officials said in a news conference Wednesday that it was too early to estimate the economic impact of the scandal, and they could not provide clarity on when sales of the vehicles might resume.