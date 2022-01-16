In 2002 Daihatsu launched what has over time become one of the most loved and well-known kei cars in the world. There Copen is still today, at first glance, a kind of Audi TT in miniature. It wasn’t as well sold in Europe, but at the time of launch it surprised everyone. Barely smaller than the then super-popular Ford Ka, the Copen proved not only fun to drive, but also roomy and able to ‘turn’ the heads of passers-by. In short, a winning bet.

Its very first appearance was at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1999, when the concept, very similar to the car actually produced, not only aroused admiration but also some sideways chuckles. Daihatsu had not planned to market that car, and shrugged. But the Japanese public showed their appreciation of the car’s nice air, which made it appear different from the more serious one of the TT. So this mini-supercar followed in the footsteps of Honda Beat, Suzuki Cappuccino and Mazda AZ-1, to then continue a very long journey that has brought it to this day, albeit without the same explosive force of the debut.

The car, in 2002, was equipped with a series of underbody cross members and structural reinforcements for maximum rigidity and 15-inch Bridgestone Potenza RE040 series tires (the same model as the Nissan Skyline GT-R on the Japanese market). The 659cc turbo engine impressed, with its 63 horsepower at 6000 rpm (to be classified as a minicar in Japan, that was the maximum limit). The Daihatsu technicians entrusted Copen with MacPherson suspensions in the front, with high-pressure gas shock absorbers: thanks to a particularly well-chosen set-up, the car was perfectly glued to the road, also taking advantage of good acceleration due to the very short five-speed gearbox. .

At the time, several newspapers wrote: “It’s hard not to fall in love with Copen. There are few other vehicles that are so jaw-dropping“. With the roof closed (electronically folds down in 15 seconds), the interior feels cramped for tall drivers, and the system takes up most of the already meager luggage space. But then again, even the legends are not perfect.