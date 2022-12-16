Barcelona continues planning the assembly of the squad for the following season. It is a fact that the team has serious options to win all the competitions in which they stay alive, although, that is the task of Xavi and his managers, for the sports area and the board of directors led by Joan Laporta, the task of balancing numbers and looking for signings has started several weeks ago and they should speed up as soon as 2023 arrives.
The new ditch club will bet on free agency as one of the most attractive market routes for the club’s finances, through it, they can rebuild the midfield, since Sergio Busquets is on the verge of leaving the Catalans and there are those who they claim that his replacement is closed, N’golo Kanté. Also. In Barcelona they are looking for an interior capable of building a game and now they have set their sights on a Japanese target, Daichi Kamada.
The Japanese, who was the most outstanding player for his country in the World Cup, ends his contract with the Frankfurt team in June 2023 and has no desire to renew, as it is known that he is in a position to reach a higher-weight team . Borussia Dortmund is today the club closest to signing him, although Barcelona is interested in a player of his conditions, a lot of technique, vision and even a goal, knowing that his arrival depends on Kessie’s continuity. Also. Daichi’s signing could have positive market repercussions for the club, as it would serve to get even closer to the Japanese public that they so desire in Barcelona.
#Daichi #Kamada #Japanese #Barcelona #transfer #list
