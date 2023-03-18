The Sinaloan singer Melissa Galindo claims to have suffered sexual abuse by Kalimba, one of the members of the musical group OV7. Through his social networks, he said that this would have happened three years ago, after a concert that M’balia Marichal’s brother had in Monterrey, Nuevo León. According to her testimony, he invited her to open her show and at the end of it, when he accompanied her to the hotel where she was staying, he apparently touched her improperly.

“Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up my vagina and it was like I went into shock, I closed myself off, but I didn’t say anything, maybe it was unintentional, why am I making a mess, I’m with his people, with his team, unprotected and not even in the case of making a mess”. Likewise, Melissa Galindo said that kalimba, allegedly proposed to have sex in her hotel room. “Let’s go upstairs for a cog… quick, no one will find out, I’m black, how you like it.”

Daiana Guzmán expressed her support for Melissa Galindo, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa. It should be remembered that she is young, sued singer-songwriter Kalimba in 2010 for alleged sexual abuse. In an interview with reporter Kary Alejandre, she stated that she believed him.

“Yes, I believe her, I don’t know her, everything that is emerging for me is completely new, but I believe her because she is the same person who attacked me 13 years ago, here I am and I support her, well yes She needs my moral support.”

What happened between Daiana Guzmán and Kalimba?

In December 2010, Daiana Guzmanwho was 17 years old at the time, denounced the OV7 member for sexual abuse. According to his version of events, the singer attended a bar in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, since he had a presentation as a DJ. In that place he met Daiana and other adolescents.

Daiana Guzmán and another of her friends went with Kalimba to the hotel where she was staying, the place where the alleged abuse would have occurred.. A month later he denounced it before the corresponding authorities and The singer was detained for seven days at the Chetumal Readaptation Center, Quintana Roo. Subsequently, He was released, as no evidence of the sexual assault was found..

In the aforementioned interview, Daiana, who after the scandal ventured into music, acting and modeling, stated that it was a difficult process that lasted several years. “I feel good, sure of myself, strong, my life completely left the media, I was not prepared for this world, the world of the media, the world of music, I did not know what was good, which was bad.”

In addition, stated that she hopes that in the case of Melissa Galindo, I was able to obtain the justice that she did not have. “Yes, I was the only one who was pointed out and said that it was not true, now I hope that with Meli her situation is totally different, because it is hell that all the people point at you and tell you that you are this or that, that be the strong one and always hold your head high”.