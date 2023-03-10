Unfortunately, the doctors could not do anything to save her life

Goodbye to Daiana Lorenzini. There 36 year old female He did not make it. After a week of hospitalization, her heart stopped forever. The woman had had a illness on the highwaywhile he was driving his car. Due to the malaise felt he had lost control of the vehicle on which he was travelling. Doctors could do nothing to save her life.

A week ago Daiana Lorenzini had an accident while on theA27 motorway, near the city of Belluno. Suddenly, as several witnesses have also told, he lost control of his car, perhaps due to an illness while driving.

Rescuers immediately reached the scene of the accident, trying in every way to save the woman’s life. Then the emergency hospitalization in code red atTreviso hospital, where the doctors hoped to the last. But after a week his heart stopped.

Daiana Lorenzini allegedly fell ill a week ago while driving her car on the highway. As reported by the local media, she began to swerve first to the right and then to the left. Her run ended at kilometer 70 of the A27 motorwayagainst a concrete wall of a gallery.

The other motorists immediately alerted the emergency services, which promptly reached the crash site, together with the traffic police for all the relevant findings and to secure the road system. The woman, already in desperate conditions, then reached the hospital in a short time on board an ambulance Ca’ Foncello of Treviso.

Unfortunately, despite all the attempts of rescuers, first, and doctors in the hospital, then, Daiana didn’t make it.

Everyone remembers her fondly. Her family members remember her for her love of nature and animals. When she could, she devoted herself to creatures in distress.