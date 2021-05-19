In recent days, graffiti with anti-Semitic expressions appeared in different cities of the country after the military escalation between Israel and Hamas. Faced with the anti-Semitic messages, the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) expressed itself in a statement and showed his concern and rejection.

In a building of an Israeli association in Bahía Blanca, where a school also operates, two legends appeared: “We are going to kill them” and “Jewish rats”, next to the drawing of a David’s star.

In Eldorado, Misiones appeared graffiti of the swastikas of nazism, and in San Juan, another threatening message: “Make Homeland, kill a Jew.”

Also in the Villa Crespo neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires – where a large group of the community lives – a huge graffiti appeared with the motto “Intruder Israel”.

Given this, the DAIA expressed its energetic rejection: “The entity observes with concern that the most stale anti-Semitic and xenophobic expressions that surfaced in this context of a pandemic, there is now a growing wave of criminalization and delegitimization of the State of Israel and Zionism. “

And he continues: “The aforementioned escalation of attacks makes the entity realize the damage that is being caused to the fabric of our Argentine society, which has become, for the world, in a model of coexistence, pluralism and diversity“.

In the text, mention is made of some of the graffiti and messages that appeared in the last hours and adds that social networks they became a space for the manifestation of thousands of messages against the jewish community.

It also asks the authorities of each jurisdiction to investigate the material and intellectual authorship of each case “and apply the law with all the rigor that corresponds “.

The statement closes: “DAIA will continue to educate and promote empathy, deconstructing hate messages“.

Meanwhile, in Bahía Blanca, the mayor Héctor Gay himself denounced that a man with his face covered by a handkerchief and a hat was captured by security cameras spray-painting the front of the attacked headquarters and a case was opened for “harm and threats“.

Last week, the president of the entity that brings together the country’s Jewish institutions, Jorge Knoblovits, asked the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, a reinforcement of security in community buildings.

DS