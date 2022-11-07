In October, the series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” It gained the interest of Netflix users, the same ones who placed it as one of the most popular stories on the service. With the first place in the top 10 most watched productions, it has been announced that it will now become a saga.

After showing the life and crimes of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’, Netflix used its social networks to announce that it will expand “Monster”, fiction where more police cases that shocked the United States will be shown.

“Following the success of ‘Dahmer’, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures that have impacted society,” the service shared through its Twitter account.

The series about Jeffrey Dahmer, “Monster”, will return to streaming. Photo: @Netflix/Twitter

In this way, the series directed by Murphy, mind behind “American Crime Story”, becomes a true crime franchise, where other criminal cases will come to TV.

Evan Peters did not want to be Jeffrey Dahmer: he asked to do comedy

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Ryan Murphy shared that Evan Peters did not want the role of Dahmer at first and that he looked for other types of roles.

Evan Peters has gained the interest of the public after his interpretation of Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

“I was looking to play someone ‘normal’ or maybe a romantic comedy,” said Murphy, who, out of respect for Evan Peters, selected 100 people to audition for the role of Jeffrey Dahmerbut offered him the character again and he accepted.