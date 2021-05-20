The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, confirmed that the Ministry of Interior had provided a smart service, “the police station in your phone,” in order to relieve citizens and residents of the trouble of moving to police stations and filing a criminal report.

Tamim sent a message to community members saying: “Please do not go to the police stations as long as we provide you with this service in your hands. Let us help you and make it easier for you.”

He explained that the main goal of smart services, provided by the government in general and the Ministry of Interior in particular, is to make community members happy and facilitate them, and to give them the services they deserve, especially those related to the security aspect.

He pointed out that it is possible to use the “police station in your phone” service to record all kinds of criminal reports. If a person’s car was stolen, for example, he does not need to go by himself to the police station, as he can report through his phone, whether by video, audio, or In writing, without the hassle of moving or waiting.

Tamim added, “You have to tell us, and the rest is on us, and do not remove them,” explaining that the service is available in all Emirates, and includes all kinds of criminal reports, from the most dangerous to the smallest.

And he reported that there are situations that may make it difficult to move to the police station, such as the case of a person who has just returned from travel and discovered that his home was robbed, so he can then report through the smart service, and photograph the place without touching anything in order to preserve the fingerprints, then determine the appropriate time for the movement of the men The mabahith to inspect, after he rested after the trouble of traveling.

He emphasized that the “police station in your phone” service reduced several steps and saved a lot of time. The reporter should record the details using the method that suits him, attach pictures or videos, then the police station that resides within his jurisdiction moves to take the necessary measures.

Tamim stated that the Ministry of Interior is continuously developing its tools and services, and we may see in the near future services enhanced by virtual reality, such as moving a person with his image and body to the center, and talking directly with the officials of the police station, without the need to physically move there, appealing to community members to benefit from These services enhance their comfort and happiness.

The Ministry of Interior launched the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart service, which allows users of its smart application to communicate and complete transactions of police stations in the country in an easy, easy and innovative way. It enables customers to access a series of smart services, and to submit their transactions and reports of police stations, through The smart application and their whereabouts, regardless of their geographical location, provides a high-quality service that shortens the completion time, and enhances the process of modernization and development in police work.





