Romano Prodi was paparazzi by Dagospia while jogging in a park in Capalbio Scalo

Romano Prodi he doesn’t seem to fear heat or fatigue (despite his venerable age of 84). The former prime minister was in fact caught by Dagospia while he was jogging on the streets of Capalbio Scalo, in the province of Grosseto. Prodi sports a flaming red runner’s outfit with shorts, a T-shirt and glasses to protect himself from the sun.

On 9 August the professor had celebrated the birthday at the Hotel Miramare in Castiglione della Pescaia together with his children and grandchildren. This is the first anniversary without his wife Flavia, who died in June, and his brother Vittorio. Before his birthday, Prodi had spent his holidays on the Island of Elba and his next stop will now be Sicily.

