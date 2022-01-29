And he said Daglo, during his meeting today with the leaders of the civil administrations, that “The situation in which the country is living puts it at a crossroads that may or may not be, due to the spread of strife and the growth of hate speech, racism and regionalism,” noting that some continued to stir up hatred among the Sudanese in order to achieve special concepts and agenda without taking into account the country’s stability and safety..

He stressed the need for political parties to agree on a unified vision that achieves the country’s interest, and added that “any elections cannot take place without political parties,” and regretted the significant decline that afflicted the country due to differences, noting that the Sudanese consensus would return Sudan to its normal state..

The Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council pointed to the importance of “the civil administration carrying out its historical duty to communicate with all political and social components to persuade them to move in the direction of national reconciliation,” stressing that the decisive solution to Sudan’s crisis “can only be achieved through the election boxes.”

He explained: “We don’t want to go to the polls, And there are those who stand in the way of rejecting all theses that achieve the stability of the country,” calling on the native administration to pay attention to solving tribal problems in some states, especially North and West Darfur, which he said took a negative turn with the growth of regional and racist tendencies between the parties..

Daglo revealed their approval of the United Nations initiative to resolve the crisis in Sudan, provided that he will be the head of the mission “UNITAMS” A facilitator and not a mediator between the parties.