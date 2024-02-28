With an official announcement from Darrington Press, Critical Role has announced the start date of the open beta of Daggerheartthe original fantasy role-playing game they created, and which will be released in 2025. The Open Beta start date is set for March 12.

From that date onwards, all players with 18 years or older will be able to try the title and share all possible feedback on the game on official site by Daggerheart. To participate in the beta, it will be possible to download the playtest packages from the official website.

Let's remember that this is a very particular title, which in addition to immersing us in a vibrant fantasy world and which will be created together with the gaming group. It will also include specific mechanics related to hope and to fearand which will even exploit not only a system of dicebut also of cards.

The game also promises compelling stories that you can experience with your party, which unfold within a rich and long campaign.

On the occasion of the start of this long-awaited beta, on March 12, it is expected a live one on the official channels of Critical Role on Twitch and Youtube, which will also include a playtest of the game by the beloved Critical Role cast.