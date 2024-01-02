The launch of this highly anticipated version of the project was announced by the Daggerfall Workshop collective, made up of all those who have worked on the game.

Available on version 1.0.0 Of Daggerfall Unity an open source project started in 2009 that reimagines The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall the famous Bethesda game available as freeware, using Unity and integrating dozens of mods.

How to download it

Some of the locations redone with Unity

Daggerfall Unity can be downloaded from official site. As specified, you must have the DOS version of Daggerfall to install it. Nothing simpler, considering what it is freeware and you can get it from Steam and from GOG. Daggerfall Unity can be downloaded from github. If you want, you can find it on GOG Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cuti.e. a curated version of the project, which will not require you to dabble in manual installation and which also includes some extra mods (which can in any case be downloaded from Nexus Mods).

Consider that Daggerfall Unity contains all the content of the original, plus many additional contents that refine practically every aspect of the game.

For more details, read our special dedicated to Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut.