My father was a gentleman of high morals, and one of the men who traveled to Kuwait to work and toil to establish a family for which he was guaranteed a decent life. So an expatriate from his country admired that character, so he asked him to marry his niece, and when he returned from Kuwait he married my mother and gave birth to us, and God saved us by giving us names that were related to the common names in the Emirates, and were not related to the names of the actors or celebrities who were introduced to the small screen, Al-Fareej.

Shortly after that, the federation of the Emirates was established, and we moved to schools, facilities, and a decent life that made us socially cohesive, and we have a common goal, which is success and prosperity, and work with faith and certainty so that our country will always be the most beautiful.

And I remember that when he had “baizas,” he thought of something to express him and the misery of his years and estrangement. He thought of rewarding himself with a golden dagger. The dilemma lay in the grip of the dagger, which he designed with passion, contrary to his adherence to his identity and its moral connotations, which indicate courage and stability. He waited quite a while for the horn from which the handle of the dagger had been carved. One day he came to the house carrying a scroll in his hand, which we knew from its hooked shape that it was the expected dagger.

That knot was not released and we kept looking at it that evening until we fell a cannon announcing to us that Eid is coming tomorrow. Here, curiosity left us, and hope embraced us. We ate sweets, rahash, and harees, and we got the Eidiya.

On the morning of the Eid day, we were “taking a bath” before we got out of bed, when my father entered the prayer hall hurriedly and had performed the Eid prayer with the worshipers. He was happy with his achievement, and there is no day like that day to beautify himself in front of people in a way that befits their status, tastes, and prevailing customs and habits. Such was the beauty of my family, and I wish we had something of that beauty.

To those in the know, I say, when my nephew got married and he was the first in my family to marry “Bil-Khair”, I brought him my father’s dagger to wear at the men’s party. My father’s waist was 32 inches, his grandson’s was 42 inches, so the dagger is back in its storage, albeit with ancestral purity. I pray to God that in the Year of Sustainability, the dagger will return as a symbol of national identity to the lives of young people, because whenever we lose an element of it, we face greater challenges to return to a point that was close today and impossible tomorrow.