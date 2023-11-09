The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan urged girls not to send intimate photos to men

Dagestani women were urged to refrain from sending intimate photographs to men, as this could lead to unpleasant consequences. With this warning spoke Head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic Gayana Garieva in her Telegram channel.

She emphasized that caution must be exercised, since the “prince on a white horse” may turn out to be “a goat on an emaciated donkey.”