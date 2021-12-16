A 26-year-old Dagestani registered in a popular dating app robbed a 21-year-old girl on a date in Moscow. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

According to the source, the girl came to Moscow to visit her friend from Novosibirsk. She downloaded a dating app and started chatting with a young man who invited her over at night.

Arriving at five in the morning in the Lianozovo area, the girl called the intercom and went up to the 16th floor, where Shamil Amirkhanov met her. Then they went down to the floor below, and at the exit from the elevator, the man, threatening with a pistol, took the young woman’s smartphone. She herself was able to escape and began to call the apartments to ask for help. However, the tenants who opened to her were only indignant that she had woken up their children, and refused to help.

Law enforcers managed to detain the criminal. A criminal case has been opened against him.

