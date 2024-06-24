Arrested in Dagestan following yesterday’s attacks in Derbent, a place that has hosted the mountain Jewish community for centuries, and Makhachkala 125 kilometers to the north, the president of the Sergokala district and secretary of the local branch of United Russia, Magomed Omarov. Among the six attackers were killed two of his children and a grandson identified. Omarov’s residence was searched by Russian authorities and he was expelled from the ruling party for discrediting the organization. At least 19 people were killed in the attacks – 4 civilians and 15 police officers. Another 16 people were hospitalized, including 13 police officers and three civilians.

Fire was opened yesterday against two Orthodox churches, the synagogues of both affected locations, and a fire station in Makhachkala. The three religious communities have always coexisted without problems in Derbent.

Among the people killed on the day of the Orthodox feast of the Holy Trinity there is also Father Nikolai, a 66-year-old Orthodox priest, assigned to the Derbent Orthodox Church for over 40 years, announced the governor of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov. As of now, no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last October, after Hamas attacks on Israel, Makhachkala airport was closed several days after crowds stormed the airport to protest the arrival of a plane from Israel. Protests against Jews then took place in various locations in the Russian Caucasus region.

Following the attack on the Crocus Hall on March 22, claimed by ISIS-K, the FSB arrested four people in Dagestan, accused of having provided financial assistance and weapons to the four perpetrators of the attack, all of Tajik nationality . In connection with the attack, which the Russian leadership attributed to the Ukrainians, 11 Tajiks and a Kyrgyz with a Russian passport were also arrested.