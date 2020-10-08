In the Agul region of Dagestan, an unidentified rocket fell and exploded. According to the portal “Weekdays of the Caucasus”, she fell about ten kilometers from the village of Chirag.

According to local residents, the blast wave shook houses and triggered a car alarm. Several villagers went to the explosion site near the border with the Dakhadayevsky district and found a crater 15-20 meters in diameter, as well as, presumably, the debris of a rocket.

The published footage shows a crater about two meters deep, with grass burnt around the pit.

There are currently no official comments on what happened. Information about the explosion and fall of the rocket is also not given in other sources.

Agul district is located in the southern part of Dagestan. According to the latest data, more than 10 thousand people live on its territory.