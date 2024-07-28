The Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs responded to the incident with the beating of a SVO fighter who died in the police station

The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan has launched a preliminary investigation into a video of the beating of SVO fighter Akhmed Dzhabrailov at a police station in Makhachkala. This stated Head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the republic Gayana Gariyeva in the Telegram channel “Criminal Chronicle of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan”.

She noted that investigators are busy establishing the circumstances of the tragedy and determining the cause of the man’s death.

“I have no answers to the questions ‘How? By whom? Why?’ and ‘For what purpose were the surveillance footage leaked and included in the investigation materials?’,” the official wrote. Gariyeva pointed out that only Investigative Committee employees can give a legal assessment of the police officers’ actions.

Dzhabrailov, 48, died in a police station in Makhachkala after being detained on July 9. The police were called by passersby, who said the man was intoxicated and running around on a roof with a knife. He resisted arrest and was taken to the police station for the Sovietsky District. There, two police officers knelt on Dzhabrailov’s back while others hit him with a stun gun and stepped on his feet.