Attack in Dagestan, the cities of Derbent and Makhachkalam in the Republic of the Russian Federation are targeted with a strong presence of Islamist groups

It’s at least 15 policemena priest it’s a security guard killed in the attack carried out by armed men, who opened fire in two cities in the Russian region of Dagestan, in the North Caucasus. The commando targeted one synagoguetwo Orthodox churches and a police station, said the governor of the region, Sergei Melikov. Six of the attackers also died. “This is a tragic day for the Dagestan and for the whole country,” the official said in a video posted this morning on Telegram, adding that several people were injured.

In the city of Derbent, gunmen attacked a synagogue, home to a Jewish community in the Muslim-majority region. The agency Tax reported that the attackers also fired at two nearby Orthodox churches, killing a priest. The videos published on social media by Derbent show a group of armed men engaged in a heavy firefight with the police. Local officials said the Derbent synagogue was given to flames and a clip from the scene shows fire coming out of the building, which is considered a UNESCO heritage site. In a separate shooting that occurred at the same time, a group opened fire on police in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, located about 75 miles north along the coast of the Caspian Sea. According to local authorities, at least one police officer was killed and six others injured.

The group Wilayat Kavkaz, Islamic State’s North Caucasus branch, “likely conducted the coordinated attack on churches, synagogues and police facilities in the Republic of Dagestan on June 23.” The US think tank wrote it Isw. “There Russian branch IS-K’s ‘Al-Azaim Media’ published a statement on June 23 following the attack praising “their brothers from the Caucasus” for demonstrating their capabilities,” ISW writes. “Al-Azaim did not claim l ‘attack itself’ but ‘the reference to the Caucasus strongly suggests that Wilayat Kavkaz is responsible for the attack”, claims the think tank. “The regional counter-terrorism structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has warned that Wilayat Kavkaz she became more active following the attack on Crocus City Hall of Moscow of March 22 and intensified recruitment calls in the North Caucasus from April 2024.”