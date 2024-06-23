Chaos in Dagestan, with a series of attacks in several cities of the republic which is part of Russia. At least 7 officers died overall in clashes with groups of armed men, particularly in Makachkala.

In Derbent, according to information released by the Ministry of the Interior of Dagestan, a commando raided a church killing a priest, Father Nikolai, and a security guard. In the same city, attack on the synagogue, which was apparently completely destroyed by fire.

At least 6 officers were killed in Makachkala. Local authorities have announced the launch of an anti-terrorism operation, with the arrival of military means. Non-stop firefights, even late in the evening, with the killing of at least 4 terrorists and with a raid that would have led to the liberation of dozens of civilians in an Orthodox church.