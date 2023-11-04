WA few days before the anti-Jewish riots in the Russian republic of Dagestan on October 29th, Vladimir Putin met religious dignitaries in the Kremlin. He had invited the spiritual leaders of the Orthodox Church, Islam, Buddhism and the Jewish community in Russia to talk to them about the impact of the war in the Middle East on the country.

He already anticipated what he said the day after the riots about their causes: The elites of the West were inciting peoples and religions against each other in order to save their dwindling dominance over the world. They therefore wanted the conflict in the Middle East to “hit Russia, our society.”

Propaganda is becoming more and more nationalistic

It sounds as if Putin saw the danger that the war in Gaza could lead to unrest in Russia. But the rest of the conversation in the Kremlin wasn’t about that. One religious leader after another asserted how harmoniously people of different faiths in Russia lived together thanks to the president’s wise policies. Chief Mufti Talgat Tajuddin even claimed: “There has never been a confrontation between traditional confessions in our country.”

That's absurd, it's not even true for the past few months. It was only in the spring that Russian Orthodox believers in Moscow held weeks of protests to prevent the construction of a mosque. Such conflicts reveal a growing contradiction in the Kremlin's policies. On the one hand, Putin regularly repeats what he said at the meeting in the Kremlin: "Inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony is the basis of Russian statehood." On the other hand, the regime's propaganda is taking on ever more aggressive nationalist traits – and thus fertilizing the ground for ethnic and religious minorities religious conflicts within Russia.







Conflicts within Russia are always portrayed as the work of hostile forces

This started long before the attack on Ukraine. But in the course of this war, Putin’s regime has become radicalized in this respect, as in all areas of politics. More and more former taboos are being shaken. The clearest example is that even Putin made anti-Semitic insinuations in comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this summer.

In Putin’s publicly expressed worldview, only his attitude towards the West determines what is considered good and what is evil. Putin sees Russia as one of the leaders of “an objective historical process” (his words), which he presents as a liberation struggle of the peoples of the world against the USA and its “vassals”. Everything that happens in this world is interpreted according to this pattern. In Putin’s view, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza are therefore just two different fronts of the same conflict. It is possible that in Russia, which has suffered thousands of deaths at the hands of Islamist terrorists over the past 25 years, representatives of the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas will receive a friendly welcome at the Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, the USA is portrayed as the mastermind behind genocides against Russians in Donbass and Palestinians in Gaza.

Social conflicts within Russia are always portrayed exclusively as the work of hostile external forces. As a result, the regime runs the risk of becoming blind to developments in its own country. And it becomes increasingly difficult to react to events where it is not immediately clear how the pattern should be applied. The Moscow city government watched the conflict over the planned mosque indecisively for weeks – there were groups on both sides who claimed to be defending the “traditional values” propagated by Putin. The highly armed repressive apparatus strikes quickly when it comes to the small democratic opposition with its “Western” values. But in Dagestan, where rioters stormed an international airport and threatened to kill passengers from Israel, he appeared paralyzed. Ultimately, the mob only reproduced in a brutalized form what the regime’s propaganda says.

There is currently no visible force in Russia that could challenge Putin’s rule. But for an authoritarian regime, a loss of control like the one in Dagestan is always a danger. Putin is very aware of this, as evidenced by the meeting of the Security Council the day after the incidents. But his answer was also two-faced – he expressed understanding for the emotions of the rioters. It is only a matter of time before another event occurs in which his regime does not know what to do. The source of his greatest vulnerability currently lies within himself.