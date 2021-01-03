An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Dagestan. This was reported in the press service of the regional GU EMERCOM on Sunday, January 3.

“On January 3, from the seismic station of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the ODS TSUKS received information that at 01:07 am (coincides with Moscow time – Ed.) In the Caspian Sea, 10 km from the coast of the Derbent region, a seismic event with a magnitude of 4.2, <...> depth 30 km “, – the statement says.

Information about the dead, injured and destruction was not received. The village of Belidzhi with a population of more than 10 thousand people turned out to be the closest point to the epicenter of the seismic event.

On the eve of seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 in Dagestan, writes “Gazeta.ru”… The epicenter was located 21 km north-west of the city of Dagestan lights and 12 km north-west of Derbent.

At the end of December, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred in Croatia. The epicenter was located 46 km southeast of the country’s capital – Zagreb. The focus was located at a depth of 10 km.