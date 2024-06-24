He rose to at least 15 policemen and a priest killed the budget of thesimultaneous attack led against a synagogue in the city of Derbent and against the police in Makhachkalacapital of Dagestan in the Caucasus in Russia. Sergei Melikov, governor of the Dagestan region, spoke on Telegram of a ”tragic day for Dagestan and for the entire country”. Furthermore ”six gunmen were killed”, added the governor, explaining that ”further investigations will be conducted until all the members of the sleeper cells are identified”.

In the past few hours in the city of Derbent armed men attacked a synagogue, home to a Jewish community in the Muslim-majority region. Russian state agency Tass said the attackers they also shot at two Orthodox churches neighbors, killing a police officer and a priest.

In a separate shooting that occurred at the same time, uAn armed group of men opened fire on police in Makhachkalathe capital of Dagestan, north along the coast of the Caspian Sea.