HUndertook men hunting Jews, attacking police officers, running unhindered across the airport tarmac, waving Palestine flags and shouting “Allahu akbar”: the riots that rocked Makhachkala airport on Sunday evening were the most serious in a series of anti-Semitic ones Incidents in at least three republics of the Muslim-majority Russian North Caucasus last weekend. At the airport in Dagestan’s capital, the mob asked for passports and forced a young man who described himself as an Uzbek to explain where he came from. “Don’t try to open the doors, there’s an angry mob outside,” the pilot of one of the planes stuck on the tarmac appealed to passengers over the in-flight announcement.

The attack targeted the occupants of a Russian Red Wings plane that had flown from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala. They spent “four hours of horror,” as one of the passengers reported to the Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”: their airport bus was chased and had stones thrown at it, then stopped. He said with the help of a Russian-speaking Israeli that he was a Muslim, which fortunately he was believed. He “saw death.” Police officers ultimately rescued the passengers. and the army flew them to a base in a helicopter.

Biggest loss of control since Prigozhin’s uprising

On Monday morning, security forces said 150 “active participants” in the unrest had been identified and 60 people had been arrested. Around twenty people, including nine police officers, were injured. Makhachkala airport resumed operations on Monday; Flights from Tel Aviv are no longer scheduled to land there for the time being.

On Saturday, a mob surrounded a hotel called “Flamingo” in the Dagestan city of Khasavyurt. It was spread on Telegram that “refugees from Israel” were being housed there. Finally, according to media reports, police officers allowed some participants in the operation to see for themselves that there were only tourists from different parts of Russia in the hotel. The crowd then left and “checked” another hotel without any results. At the entrance to the “Flamingo” a note appeared stating that “Citizens of Israel (Jews) are strictly prohibited from entering!!!”.





In Nalchik, the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria, an arson attack was carried out on a Jewish cultural center under construction, with “Death to the Jews” spray-painted on the stones. In Cherkessk, the capital of Karachay-Cherkessia, demonstrators demanded that Israelis be banned from entering the country and that all Jews be expelled from the republic.







Since the uprising of militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin at the end of June, Russia has not experienced a loss of control like this at Makhachkala airport. The power representatives were correspondingly alarmed. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexandr Bastrykin, personally took the investigation “under control”. Dagestan’s leader, Sergei Melikov, announced that no participant in the riots would be “forgiven.”