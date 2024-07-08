Mufti of Dagestan abolishes fatwa department as inappropriate for the challenges of the times

The Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Abdullaev, has abolished the fatwa (theological and legal opinion) department as not meeting the challenges of the times. This was reported in Telegram– the muftiate channel.

The fatwa department had previously refused to impose a ban on wearing niqabs, finding no grounds for doing so. The ruling contradicted the mufti’s opinion.

“It was decided to abolish the fatwa department due to the fact that the department does not respond in a timely manner to the challenges of the time,” the muftiate explained.

Abdullaev also announced further changes in the structure of the Dagestan muftiate in the near future.

On June 3, after a series of discussions in Dagestan, a ban on wearing niqabs was announced in the republic.

On June 23, several terrorist attacks were carried out simultaneously in the republic, with 22 victims, according to the latest data. One of the terrorists wanted to escape from the scene of the crime wearing a niqab.