Dagalo said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform: “It has become unambiguously clear that Burhan and his gang lack any real commitment to negotiate or work for the future of Sudan or alleviate the suffering of its people, who face great challenges due to the war ignited by the Islamic movement and its leaders in the armed forces.”

He added: “While our negotiating delegation is in Geneva with a sincere desire to find a solution to the Sudanese crisis, the Port Sudan gang is focusing primarily on preserving its own privileges and interests, which are inseparable from the interests of the old regime, which bequeathed us wars, displacement and asylum.”

He continued: “We are committed to negotiation as a basic and strategic principle to achieve stability in our country, and therefore we have responded to all regional and international initiatives that aim to stop the war, but in return we will not allow a mere group of terrified generals who fled the capital to control the fate of our people, and we will have many options, capable of implementing them whenever it becomes necessary.”

He concluded his tweet by saying: “We call on the Sudanese people and members of the international community to take a decisive stance against the disregard shown by the leaders of the kidnapped military establishment for the suffering of millions of Sudanese and for the issue of peace and stability in Sudan.”

Peace talks began on August 14 in Switzerland with the participation of diplomats from several countries.

The conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces continues, killing thousands and pushing many into famine.

The war has also caused the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than 10.7 million people forced to flee their homes since the fighting began, according to the International Organization for Migration.