Daglo said in a post on his Twitter account: “In compliance with the principle of dialogue as a basic necessity to reach a comprehensive political solution, and given the developments taking place in the country due to the war, the end of which requires extensive consultations in order to address the roots of the accumulated national crisis, I issued the following decision: forming a liaison committee with Political and societal forces and armed struggle movements.

He added that the committee’s tasks are to “convene broad consultations on the ongoing Sudanese crisis, the current war, and the best way to reach a comprehensive solution that addresses the crisis from its roots, with the participation of all political, youth and societal forces.”

International warning

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, made an urgent appeal to the international community on Sudan, warning that “international efforts must be redoubled to ensure that the conflict in Sudan does not turn into a brutal and endless civil war, with disastrous consequences for the region.”

Griffiths stressed that “Sudan’s suffering will not end until after the fighting ends,” explaining that “with the conflict there entering its fourth month, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reach millions of people who need urgent humanitarian assistance.”

He explained, “We need predictable commitments from the parties to the conflict that allow us to safely provide humanitarian assistance to those in need wherever they are,” calling on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to “commit to the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law.”

“More than 3 million people in Sudan – half of them children – have fled violence inside and outside the country since the start of the conflict,” he said, noting that “half of the remaining 13.6 million children in Sudan are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.”