“We would like to reaffirm that there is no legitimate government in Sudan after the October 25 coup and the April 15 war, which caused a complete constitutional collapse in the country,” Dagalo said.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces stressed: “The war was ignited by the remnants of the former regime and we were forced to fight it unwillingly.”

Dagalo said that the Rapid Support Forces “agreed to return to negotiations without hesitation, and we sincerely sought to avoid war and spare the country its woes.”

Dagalo stressed: “We call on the other party to respond to the call for peace to alleviate the suffering of our people.. and I decided to form a special force to protect civilians that will begin its work immediately and then expand gradually.”

Dagalo explained: “Since the outbreak of the war, we in the Rapid Support Forces have continued to prefer the option of peace over continuing the war. Therefore, we agreed to all initiatives, starting with the Saudi-American initiative a few weeks after the outbreak of the fighting, and we signed the Jeddah Declaration in May 2024. We were about to sign a cessation of hostilities agreement, but the delegation of the armed forces withdrew from the Jeddah platform and escalated the fighting instead of heading towards peace.”

Since April 2023, Sudan has been witnessing a war between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, nicknamed Hemeti.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and caused a major humanitarian crisis.