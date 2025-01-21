Tomás Dagá leaves the Osborne & Clarke law firm that he opened in Spain almost 40 years ago. The lawyer, who has been at the center of controversy over the last twelve months for his role in the corporate governance of Grifols, is retiring and ceasing his responsibilities at the Barcelona-based firm. He maintains, however, his position on the board of the blood products firm.

Osborne & Clarke itself has confirmed to elEconomista.es the retirement of Dagá, who has no longer been linked to the company since December 31. Other sources consulted maintain that the departure had already been planned for months and that it is not related to the criticism leveled by the activist funds that have taken Grifols’ capital.

Founder of the firm in 1986, Dagá was its managing partner until 2017, when he was replaced by Nuria Martín, today secretary of the pharmaceutical company’s board. Since January 2023, the law firm has been co-directed by Miguel Lorán and Jordi Casas – with no connection to Grifols – although in last year’s accounts it admitted that more than half of its turnover still depended on the pharmaceutical company, as explained The Confidential.

The lawyer; trusted man of the honorary president, Victor Grífols Roura; Yes, he continues as a director of the listed company. Elected for the last time in 2023, he does not have to leave his position due to his 68 years, since the company’s statutes do not set any limitations in this regard.

However, its position has been in the eye of the fund group in the successive letters it has sent to the Grifols board. Among these complaints was always the relationship with the law firm Osborne Clarke – also denounced by Gotham in its report. In the last one he warned of his dependence on legal aspects of the firm and specifically on Tomás Dagá, whom they had already asked to resign months ago.

In the third of the letters the focus was especially on Dagá and Osborne Clarke. He established four points to clarify to know whether or not they should elect the lawyer advisor in their re-election at the next shareholders meeting. Among these aspects was knowing the fees paid or what the director’s shareholding in the firm has been.

Alantra asks to cut off with Scranton

The third leg of the network denounced by both Gotham and the activist funds is Scranton Enterprise, the firm that owns 8.67% of Grifols and is owned by members of the family, Dagá himself and other former leaders of the pharmaceutical company.

This Monday, the investment bank Alantra issued a report prior to Capital Markets Day in which it called for improving corporate governance, cutting commercial ties with Scranton – which would imply the buyback of Haema and BPC – and improving the independence of the board. of administration. In addition, he noted that he would like to receive the news that type A and type B shares will be unified.

In the document, the firm maintains the pharmaceutical company’s rating as neutral.