The popular French electronic music duo, Daft punk, announced this Monday, February 22, their separation after 28 years of musical career. The duo made up of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo leaves unforgettable hits like “Around the world”, “Get lucky” or “Harder, better, faster, stronger”.

This group, also famous for its robotic helmets, had many collaborations with prominent singers, such as Julian Casablancas, Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd , thus combining his music with rock, pop and even hip-hop. Here we show you some of the best songs from Daft punk along with other artists.

Stronger – Kanye West ft. Daft Punk (2007)

The third song on the album Graduation was produced by West based on the success of Daft Punk “Harder, better, faster, stronger”. The French group is credited as co-writer of the song that earned the rapper the Grammy for best solo rap performance.

Computerized – Daft Punk ft. Jay Z (2010)

This collaboration was projected as part of the soundtrack of the film Tron: legacy. However, the result did not like Daft punk and the song was scrapped, but it leaked some time later.

Giorgio by Moroder – Daft Punk ft. Giorgio Moroder (2013)

The pair explained to the Italian artist that they would make a kind of documentary-song based on an interview with him. Moroder recorded a monologue about his career, which was incorporated into a melody that – according to him – is inspired by “I feel love”, a song he wrote for Donna Summer in 1977.

Doin ‘It Right – Daft Punk ft. Panda Bear (2013)

The group rejected two Animal Collective proposals for a collaboration, but later considered one of its members, Noah Lennox, also known as Panda bear, who explained that this song came from his improvisation in the studio, because the French only told him “do something good.”

Instant Crush – Daft Punk ft. Julian Casablancas (2013)

The vocalist of The strokes co-wrote and provided vocals and guitar to the fourth track on the album Random Access Memories. The French, fans of the American rock band, got the idea for the song while working on the soundtrack for Tron: legacy.

Get Lucky – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers (2013)

One of the great successes of Daft punk, which earned them the 2014 Grammy for best recording of the year. The first single from Random Access Memories It features the guitar of Nile Rodgers and the voice of Pharrell Williams, who also collaborated with them on the song “Lose yourself to dance” from the same album.

Gust of Wind – Pharrell Williams ft. Daft Punk (2014)

One year later, Williams would return to collaborate with the French duo, who co-wrote the single and provided backing vocals. It was the fourth joint work between these artists, whose bond dates back to 2010, when the American was part of NERD

Starboy – The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk (2016)

Daft Punk participated in the production, composition and video clip of “Starboy”, The first song of the album of the same name of the Canadian interpreter. The song was # 1 on the charts in more than 10 countries. The group also collaborated with The Weeknd on “I feel it coming”, which closes the album.