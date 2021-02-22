Very much in their style, the French duo Daft Punk announced through their social networks their separation after 28 years of work.

With an enigmatic video entitled Epilogue —extracted from his film Electroma— Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter they said goodbye to their fans with an emblematic message.

Being one of the most popular music projects of the last 30 years, Daft Punk has not been far from film and television, where he has also participated in renowned productions.

Daft Punk songs in the movies

Under their characteristic electronic music, the musicians have been able to combine pop, rock and funk, something that has liked more than one filmmaker and has also allowed them to be part of the seventh art. Here his most remembered themes.

Iron Man 2 – Robot rock

In Iron Man 2, specifically in the Tony Stark fight with War Machine, we can hear “Robot rock” in the background.

Stronger in The hangover part II

Daft Punk included on their Discovery album a song called “Harder, better, faster, stronger”, which was also released as a single. It was used in the film starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong.

Derazzed on TRON: Legacy

Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, Daft Punk, had the opportunity to give life to the soundtrack of the 2010 film. For many, one of the best soundtracks.

Interstella 5555

Daft Punk’s Discovery album gave rise to this film, which, without dialogue, has all the music from the album.

Other Daft Punk tracks

“One more time” at Trolls world tour 2020

“Stronger” in Disney’s Ralph 2

“Touch” in Mr Robot season 3

“Technologic” in The OC season 2