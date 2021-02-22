In the desert, two helmeted men advance. At the end of a count of sixty seconds, in turn, they explode before a sign “1993-2021” is displayed. From their film Electroma (2008), this eight-minute video soberly titled Epilogue, published on YouTube, seals the end of the mythical French duo composed of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo: Daft Punk has just announced his separation. A clip that tears the hearts of millions of fans of the group. Like the Rolling Stones with rock’n’roll, the DJs behind the songs Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, One More Time and Around the World will have reigned supreme over electro and nightclubs around the world. He will also have been at the origin of the French touch, this musical current which swept internationally during the 1990s. In total, Daft Punk released only four albums but all were unanimously hailed by critics and the public. And especially instantly cult Random Access Memories – their last – in 2013, from which the planetary tube came Get Lucky, performed in collaboration with Pharell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Recipients of six Grammy Awards for twelve nominations, the musicians are also the authors of the film’s acclaimed soundtrack. Tron: Legacy (2008). A mystery remains: the two musicians have always refused to show their faces. And this farewell was no exception to the rule.