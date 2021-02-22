Daft punk separates. After 28 years of musical careers, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter announced the end of the duo that reaped many successes.

The news was confirmed through a video posted on his official account of Youtube. Be titled Epilogue, this summarizes his years of trajectory with 4 studio albums, an animated film and a legacy in the house genre.

In conversation with the Pitchfork media, the representative of Daft punkKathryn Frazier confirmed the duo’s split. However, he did not disclose further details about the reasons.

Daft punk was founded in Paris in 1993. It became an icon of the house music genre. 1997’s “Homework” was his first album that included songs like “Around the World” and “Da Funk”. This was followed by Discovery in 2001, the third album was Human After All “(2005) and his latest production” Random Access Memories (2013) “

In recent years the duo collaborated with great artists such as The Weeknd, Julian Casablancas, Pharrel Williams, among others.

